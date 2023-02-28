Banks pile into euro zone bond sales as rates shoot up

Heavy central bank buying had kept borrowing costs and volatility low for years, so the key question now is who steps in as the ECB steps out.

Sales of bonds directly to end investors by bank syndicates so far this year show bank treasuries buying a much larger share of some countries' debt, according to data from debt agencies and Refinitiv's IFR, as surging interest rates boost the appeal of government bonds.

"In many transactions, they are the largest buyers," said Pierre Blandin, global head of sovereign, supranational and agency debt capital markets at Credit Agricole CIB, which has arranged many of this year's deals.

Funding officials said bank treasuries usually buy bonds that mature in up to 10 years, but such is demand that they have become the leading investors in much longer-dated debt sales.

They were the top buyers in the European Union's debt sale this month, buying almost 50% of a seven-year bond and 35% of a 20-year bond. Last September, they bought 26% of a five-year bond and 21% of a 30-year, far behind fund managers in second place.

Banks also took 39% of an Italian 20-year debt sale in January, while fund managers took 25%. In a 16-year debt sale last year, banks bought 29%.

"Demand from the bank treasuries in the deals is actually even stronger than what is seen in the statistics, as they generally get allocated a lower (share) of their orders than some other investors," said Belgium debt agency director Maric Post.

Bank treasuries took 30% of a 30-year Belgian debt sale in February, versus 10% a year ago.

The data does not give a breakdown of which exact banks are involved, but banks tend to buy the government debt of their home country.

The pool of negative-yielding euro area government bonds, which stood at almost 50% of the market in January 2022, has disappeared as rates rise sharply. Across Europe, bond yields are at multi-year highs.