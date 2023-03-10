Biden's $6.8 trillion budget challenges Republicans, raises taxes on rich

US President Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled plans for government spending and higher taxes on the wealthy, choosing the swing state of Pennsylvania to reveal his playbook for an expected 2024 re-election bid.

Speaking at a Philadelphia union hall, the Democratic president challenged Republican opponents on fiscal responsibility, highlighting plans to cut US deficits nearly $3 trillion over 10 years by raising taxes on those earning more than $400,000 a year.

Overall, the budget would increase federal spending in the twelve months starting in October to $6.8 trillion from the $6.2 trillion expected to be spent in the current fiscal year.

"For too long, working people been breaking their necks, the economy's left them behind - working people like you - while those at the top get away with everything," Biden told Pennsylvania blue-collar workers, a group he also targeted in his 2020 presidential campaign.

Biden's budget proposal faces stiff opposition from Republican lawmakers emboldened by winning control of the House of Representatives in November's midterm elections. Large parts of his agenda are unlikely ever to be enacted by this Congress.

The plan, however, is a political statement that directly challenges Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's threats to block an increase in the $31.4 trillion limit on federal borrowing unless Biden agrees to rein in federal spending.

"I want to make it clear I'm ready to meet with the speaker anytime, tomorrow, if he has his budget. Lay it down, tell me what you want to do. I'll show you what I want to do, see what we can agree on," Biden said.

Biden, asked for areas of possible compromise with Republicans, told reporters at the White House: "We'll see what their budget is." His message to Republicans who say the budget is dead on arrival was: "Watch me."

McCarthy and other Republicans on Thursday described Biden's budget plan as "reckless."