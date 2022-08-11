Default debts in Bangladesh’s banks balloon to Tk 1.25tn

As the latest relaxation of rules will be effective until December, analysts say it will not be possible to get a clear picture of the situation before the data for March 2023 are published.



Bangladesh Bank has introduced several loan incentives and policy benefits to help the economy recover from the impact of the pandemic.

A notable policy was not to penalise companies for being unable to make their loan payments. Even last year, businesses were able to avoid defaulting on their loans if they were to deposit at least 15 percent of it.

But leaders from the FBCCI, the apex business association in the country, recently met with Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir to demand an extension for the repayment for incentivised loans, waivers for failing to repay last year’s loan instalments and an extension of default forgiveness until this December.

Following the meeting, the central bank issued a statement saying that it would make a ‘reasonable’ decision on the issue after taking the opinions of bankers into consideration.

It then announced the easing of the loan burden until February 2023

Earlier, scheduled banks had to ask for approval from the central bank to regularise special facilities loans. But the new policy gave the sole power to the boards of directors to decide what benefits will be given to defaulters.

Ahsan H Mansur, analyst and chairman of BRAC Bank, said, “The banks will need to be reasonable while rescheduling debts. It’ll be of no use if they give the facilities to customers for whom defaulting has become a habit.”