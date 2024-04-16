IMF sees slow, steady 2024 global growth; China, inflation pose risks

The global economy is set for another year of slow but steady growth, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, with US strength pushing world output through headwinds from lingering high inflation, weak demand in China and Europe, and spillovers from two regional wars.

The IMF forecast global real GDP growth of 3.2% for 2024 and 2025 - the same rate as in 2023. The 2024 forecast was revised upward by 0.1 percentage point from the previous World Economic Outlook's estimate in January, largely due to a significant upward revision in the US outlook.

"We find that the global economy remains quite resilient," Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the IMF's chief economist, told reporters, adding that many countries have defied gloomy predictions of recession as central banks hiked interest rates to fight inflation.

Many countries also are showing less "scarring" from the COVID-19 pandemic and cost-of-living crises, returning to pre-pandemic levels of output more quickly than previously predicted, the IMF said in its report.

Inflation is falling, but progress in bringing it back to central bank targets has slowed in recent months, Gourinchas said, noting that recent US data shows robust demand.

"The general trajectory still remains one where we expect inflation to come down over the year and put the Federal Reserve in a position where it will be able to start easing the policy rates," he told Reuters. "Maybe not as quickly as what the markets had expected."

The IMF forecast 2024 US growth of 2.7% compared to the 2.1% projected in January, on stronger-than-expected employment and consumer spending at the end of 2023 and into 2024. It expects the delayed effect of tighter monetary and fiscal policy to slow US growth to 1.9% in 2025, though that also was an upward revision from the 1.7% estimate in January.

But the latest IMF forecasts showed stark divergences with other countries, including in the euro zone, where the 2024 growth forecast was revised downward to 0.8% from 0.9% in January, primarily due to weak consumer sentiment in Germany and France. Britain's 2024 growth forecast also was revised down by 0.1 percentage point to 0.5% as the country struggles with high interest rates and stubbornly high inflation.