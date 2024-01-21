'Be patient': State Minister Hamid says gas, power issues will ease soon

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid says the ongoing gas and power problems across the country will ease in the next couple of days.

He urged citizens to be patient during a media briefing at the Secretariat on Sunday.

The gas problem was 'terrible' over the weekend, but it has started to ease, according to Hamid.

On Saturday, the power, energy and mineral resources ministry issued a notice on its Facebook page, warning citizens about possible electricity outages in some areas because of a gas crisis prompted by a technical glitch at a floating LNG terminal in Cox's Bazar's Maheshkhali.

Gas supply from the terminal has resumed and there wasn’t too much load shedding on Monday, said Hamid.