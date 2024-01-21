    বাংলা

    'Be patient': State Minister Hamid says gas, power issues will ease soon

    The gas supply issue was bad over the weekend, but has started to improve, Nasrul Hamid says

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 Jan 2024, 10:39 AM
    Updated : 21 Jan 2024, 10:39 AM

    State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid says the ongoing gas and power problems across the country will ease in the next couple of days.

    He urged citizens to be patient during a media briefing at the Secretariat on Sunday.

    The gas problem was 'terrible' over the weekend, but it has started to ease, according to Hamid.

    On Saturday, the power, energy and mineral resources ministry issued a notice on its Facebook page, warning citizens about possible electricity outages in some areas because of a gas crisis prompted by a technical glitch at a floating LNG terminal in Cox's Bazar's Maheshkhali.

    Gas supply from the terminal has resumed and there wasn’t too much load shedding on Monday, said Hamid.

    Hamid hoped that the problems would be resolved within a couple of days.

    Bangladesh’s daily consumption of gas is around 3,800 mmscf per day, the state minister said. Prior to the recent issues, a maximum of 3,200 mmscf was supplied.

    Explaining the recent problem, Hamid said that Bangladesh has two floating storage regasification units (FSRU). Maintenance work on one of them required it to be sent to a dry dock abroad. Once it returned there were some issues reconnecting it.

    The issues were resolved but the second FSRU also started to have problems. However, both units should be operational again by today, he said.

    To resolve the gas crisis at homes and residences, the government is encouraging the use of bottled gas or LPG, according to the state minister.

    LPG is being used in homes and vehicles, he said.

    “Nearly 75 percent of residential users in Bangladesh use LPG. A small number use gas stoves. We have brought LPG down to a dynamic price.”

    Asked about residential gas users having to pay for the utility despite supply problems, Hamid said the number of non-industrial users of such gas was around 2-2.5 million. These users will slowly be shifted to pre-paid metres, he added.

    Pre-paid metres will be used at all homes within two to three years, the minister said. The funds for the project have largely been set aside.

    “We have put in 450,000 gas metres. In the next three years, we aim to install gas metres at all homes. We’ve tried to put in gas metres for a long time. We needed funds to do it and now we have that as well. The World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and Japan are supporting us. Before long, we will issue a tender and begin work.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Gas crisis will be resolved by March, says State Minister Hamid
    Gas crisis to ease by March: Nasrul Hamid
    He attributed the supply disruption to refurbishment work at two floating LNG terminals in the deep sea
    New year price shock: LPG consumers to pay Tk 2.38 more per kg in January
    LPG pricier by Tk 2.38 per kg in Jan
    BERC cites a hike in the global market and the devaluation of the taka against the US dollar for the local price increase
    Oil reserves discovered in Sylhet, says State Minister Hamid
    Oil reserves found in Sylhet: state minister
    Four layers of fuel reserves were found at the mining site
    Bangladesh raises LPG prices by Tk 1.93 for December as taka depreciates
    LPG prices raised by Tk 1.93 for December sales
    A 12 kg LPG cylinder, most commonly used in households, will now cost consumers Tk 1,404, a hike of Tk 23

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024