IMF says Bangladesh seeks loan under fund's resilience trust

"The RST comes also with an (upper credit tranche) programme, so it's a joint initiative. The amounts will have to be discussed subsequently," Srinivasan told Reuters. This means that Bangladesh will need a regular IMF-supported programme such as a stand-by agreement or an extended fund facility to be able to get this new type of financing.

"This facility is aimed at addressing transformational changes in countries, notably climate change and pandemic preparedness," he said. "One would hope that other countries would also take advantage of this instrument."

RST funds are capped at 150% of a country's quota or, in Bangladesh's case, the maximum of $1 billion.