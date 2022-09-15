Bangladesh Bank warns against accepting export proceeds in and buying cryptocurrency

The Bangladesh authorities have so far been sceptical about the use of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, ethereum and ripple. A number of people have been arrested for illegal use of cryptocurrencies in crimes.

In July 2021, Bangladesh Bank reiterated its stand on cryptocurrencies and asked everyone to refrain from their transactions and promotions to avoid financial and legal risks.

It said the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act 1947 does not support use of such currencies either and online transactions in these currencies with unnamed people or people with pseudonyms may violate the Money Laundering Prevention Act 2012.

After India in February announced the introduction of its central bank digital currency or CDBC, backed by blockchain technology, in the next fiscal year, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in June said Bangladesh Bank will conduct a feasibility study on the possibility of introducing its CDBC.CBDC is a legal tender issued by a central bank in a digital form. It is similar to a fiat currency issued in paper and is interchangeable with any other fiat currency.