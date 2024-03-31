Lucknow speedster Mayank savours dream IPL debut

Chasing 200 for victory, Punjab Kings had raced to 102 for no loss in the 12th over when Mayank dismissed Englishman Jonny Bairstow to bring Lucknow back into the contest.

He finished with figures of 3-27 to script Lucknow's victory by 21 runs and cranked up the pace to hit the 155.8 kmph mark in his second over to jolt Punjab batters, who looked ill at ease against him.

"Mayank's was the story of the night," Lucknow captain Nicholas Pooran said after their home victory.

"It was an inspiring performance. Every person in the team is happy he got a chance and performed tonight. It was wonderful watching him from mid-off."