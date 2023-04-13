Dhoni hampered by knee injury, says Fleming

"He is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movement, which is hindering him somewhat but still what you saw today is a great player for us," Fleming told reporters.

"His fitness has always been very professional. He comes a month before the tournament starts, so he doesn't get the opportunity to do a lot."

Fleming said that Dhoni did nets practice in his hometown in Ranchi before joining the team in Chennai this season. He was seen wearing support for his knee during pre-season.

"I think you can still see he is playing pretty well," he added. "We never have a doubt about the way he manages himself and how well he gets himself up to speed."