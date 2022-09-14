Broad, Anderson will be part of England's Ashes squad - McCullum

England's all-time leading Test wicket takers James Anderson and Stuart Broad will be part of the squad for next year's Ashes series against Australia, coach Brendon McCullum said.

Anderson, 40, and Broad, 36, were part of the England squad that suffered a 4-0 defeat in Australia in the last Ashes, and both were then omitted from the three-match series in West Indies where England lost 1-0.

Mired in a run of one win in 17 Tests, England named Ben Stokes to replace Joe Root as captain in April and brought in McCullum as coach in May.