Rohit wants India's IPL players to manage workload ahead of World Cup

Rohit acknowledged that IPL sides will look to field their best team in every match and said it was up to the players to look after themselves ahead of the World Cup in October-November.

"It's all up to the franchises now. They own them now," Rohit, who leads Mumbai Indians in the IPL, told reporters after India's 21-run loss in Chennai on Wednesday.

"We have given some indications to the teams but at the end of the day, it's up to the franchises, and more importantly, it's up to the players.

"They are all adults, they have to look after their bodies.