Unbeaten in four straight games, Bangladesh Women’s U19 lose tri-nation series final to Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Under-19 Women’s team have beaten their Bangladesh counterparts in the final by 36 runs to emerge as champions of the tri-nation T20 series.
The young Tigresses, who had won all four of their previous matches, produced a woeful display with both the bat and the ball at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium on Friday.
The Lankans scored 148 for 3 after winning the toss and choosing to bat first in the Cox’s Bazar stadium. In reply, the hosts could make only 112 for 8 in their quota of 20 overs.
Bangladesh beat both Sri Lanka and Pakistan twice in the first round to appear as the favourites to win the trophy. But Dewmi Vihanga Wijerathne’s dazzling allround show helped Sri Lanka win the final.
The Sri Lankan teenagers came out all guns blazing with opener Nethmi Poorna Senarathna leading the charge. She hammered 66 off 57 with 8 fours while her opening partner Wijerathne blasted 49 off 42 with two fours and four sixes.
The pair put up 104 runs off just 87 balls in the opening stand to lay a solid platform. Senarathna remained unbeaten through the innings.
Rabeya Khatun, Nishita Akhter Nishi and Jannatul Maoua took one wicket apiece for Bangladesh.
In reply, Bangladesh suffered a top-order collapse and slumped to 23 for 4, handing Sri Lanka the advantage early in the game.
Rabeya topscored with 31 off 29 balls with 4 boundaries and helped the hosts go past the 100-run mark.
No other Bangladeshi batsmen scored more than 15 runs.
For Sri Lanka, Wijerathna was the tormenter-in-chief with 3 for 13 while Rismi Sanjana and Yasanthi Nimanthika Madushani Herath grabbed two wickets apiece.