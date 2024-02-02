Unbeaten in four straight games, Bangladesh Women’s U19 lose tri-nation series final to Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Under-19 Women’s team have beaten their Bangladesh counterparts in the final by 36 runs to emerge as champions of the tri-nation T20 series.

The young Tigresses, who had won all four of their previous matches, produced a woeful display with both the bat and the ball at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The Lankans scored 148 for 3 after winning the toss and choosing to bat first in the Cox’s Bazar stadium. In reply, the hosts could make only 112 for 8 in their quota of 20 overs.

Bangladesh beat both Sri Lanka and Pakistan twice in the first round to appear as the favourites to win the trophy. But Dewmi Vihanga Wijerathne’s dazzling allround show helped Sri Lanka win the final.