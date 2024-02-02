    বাংলা

    Unbeaten in four straight games, Bangladesh Women’s U19 lose tri-nation series final to Sri Lanka

    Bangladesh came into the final on the back of four straight wins in the pool round but lost the big one by 36 runs

    Sports Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 Feb 2024, 02:47 PM
    Updated : 2 Feb 2024, 02:47 PM

    Sri Lanka Under-19 Women’s team have beaten their Bangladesh counterparts in the final by 36 runs to emerge as champions of the tri-nation T20 series.

    The young Tigresses, who had won all four of their previous matches, produced a woeful display with both the bat and the ball at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

    The Lankans scored 148 for 3 after winning the toss and choosing to bat first in the Cox’s Bazar stadium. In reply, the hosts could make only 112 for 8 in their quota of 20 overs.

    Bangladesh beat both Sri Lanka and Pakistan twice in the first round to appear as the favourites to win the trophy. But Dewmi Vihanga Wijerathne’s dazzling allround show helped Sri Lanka win the final.

    The Sri Lankan teenagers came out all guns blazing with opener Nethmi Poorna Senarathna leading the charge. She hammered 66 off 57 with 8 fours while her opening partner Wijerathne blasted 49 off 42 with two fours and four sixes.

    The pair put up 104 runs off just 87 balls in the opening stand to lay a solid platform. Senarathna remained unbeaten through the innings.

    Rabeya Khatun, Nishita Akhter Nishi and Jannatul Maoua took one wicket apiece for Bangladesh.

    In reply, Bangladesh suffered a top-order collapse and slumped to 23 for 4, handing Sri Lanka the advantage early in the game.

    Rabeya topscored with 31 off 29 balls with 4 boundaries and helped the hosts go past the 100-run mark.

    No other Bangladeshi batsmen scored more than 15 runs.

    For Sri Lanka, Wijerathna was the tormenter-in-chief with 3 for 13 while Rismi Sanjana and Yasanthi Nimanthika Madushani Herath grabbed two wickets apiece.

    RELATED STORIES
    ICC restores Sri Lanka's membership two months after suspension
    ICC restores Sri Lanka's membership after suspension
    The SLC filed an appeal against their suspension with the ICC on Nov 21
    An activist performs as he wears social media logos on his shirt during a protest near the parliament as Sri Lanka's parliament readies to pass an Online Safety Bill that the government says is needed to deal with online fraud, abuse and false statements that impact national security, but which opponents of the bill warn could suppress free speech, in Colombo, Sri Lanka Jan 24, 2024.
    Sri Lanka votes on law to regulate online content
    Opposition politicians and activists allege the social media regulation bill will muzzle free speech
    A red onion is placed on Sri Lankan currency notes as a weight at a vegetable stall at the main market, in Colombo, Sri Lanka Jul 6, 2023.
    Sri Lanka central bank keeps policy rates unchanged to tame inflation
    The bank forgoes a rate cut as a new tax threatened upward pressure on expenses and fuelled concerns about inflation
    Two Sri Lankan army members stand at Sri Lanka's biggest hospital in Colombo during a countrywide one-day strike by healthcare workers in Colombo, Sri Lanka Jan 16, 2024. REUTERS
    Sri Lanka shows signs of recovery but challenges remain: IMF
    Helped by a $2.9 billion IMF bailout, the South Asian country is on the path to recovery from its worst financial crisis in seven decades

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps