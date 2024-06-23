Home +
June 23, 2024

Inspired Afghanistan stun Australia, keep World Cup semis hopes alive

A strong start from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran and cunning bowling from Gulbadin Naib and Naveen-ul-Haq gave the Afghans a historic win

Inspired Afghanistan stun Australia
Gulbadin Naib celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Glenn Maxwell with his Afghanistan teammates. Credit: ICC

Reuters

Published : 23 Jun 2024, 10:23 AM

Updated : 23 Jun 2024, 10:23 AM

