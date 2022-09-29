Bangladesh reports 679 new COVID cases, 2 deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 679 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,024,489.

The death toll from the disease rose by two to 29,362 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.

As many as 5,017 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 13.53 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 552 infections.