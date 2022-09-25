Bangladesh reports 572 new COVID cases, 2 deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 572 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,021,690.

The death toll from the disease rose by two to 29,353 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

As many as 4,413 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 12.96 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 506 infections.