Bangladesh reports 3 new COVID cases in a day with no deaths

Bangladesh has recorded three new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,922.

The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,445 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

As many as 1,267 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.24 percent.

The latest infections were reported in the Dhaka, Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions.