    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 3 new COVID cases in a day with no deaths

    The caseload stands at 2,037,922 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,445

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 March 2023, 10:39 AM
    Updated : 12 March 2023, 10:39 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded three new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,922.

    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,445 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

    As many as 1,267 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.24 percent.

    The latest infections were reported in the Dhaka, Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions.

    Another 117 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,006,684.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.47 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Globally, over 676.61 million people were infected by the coronavirus and 6.88 million died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University collected on Mar 9.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    Time to repay Bangabandhu with a developed Bangladesh: Hasina
    Time to repay Bangabandhu: Hasina
    She makes the remarks during a discussion on a motion on Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day in parliament
    Stay prepared to serve the nation: Hasina to Navy
    Stay prepared to serve the nation: Hasina to Navy
    Members of the armed forces must do their part in helping the country tackle natural disasters alongside protecting its sovereignty, she says
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
    PM to address nation ahead of Victory Day
    Bangladesh celebrates the 51st anniversary of its victory in the Liberation War on Dec 16
    Those who can’t see Bangladesh’s development need an eye exam: Hasina
    Those who can’t see development need an eye exam: Hasina
    The prime minister highlighted the achievements of her government in the face of criticism from the BNP and other opposition parties

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher