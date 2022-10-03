COVID mass inoculation to continue until Oct 8

The special mass inoculation campaign against COVID-19, which was launched to celebrate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's birthday, has been extended by three days to Oct 8, health authorities say.

The government launched the vaccination campaign, which distributes the first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses to the unvaccinated, on Sept 28 and it was scheduled to finish on Oct 3.

The first and second doses of the vaccine will no longer be given after the completion of the campaign. But a special arrangement will be made at designated centres to give second doses to people who received their first doses during the campaign, Dr Ahmedul Kabir, additional director general of the Directorate General of Health Services, said at a news conference on Monday.