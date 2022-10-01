    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 480 new COVID cases, 5 deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,025,677 as the death toll hits 29,368

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 Oct 2022, 12:29 PM
    Updated : 1 Oct 2022, 12:29 PM

    Bangladesh has recorded 480 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,025,677.

    The death toll from the disease rose by five to 29,368 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.

    As many as 3,141 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 15.28 percent.

    Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 397 infections.

    Another 443 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,965,631.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.04 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 617.76 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.54 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

