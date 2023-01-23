Bangladesh reports 12 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,456.



The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,441, as no new fatalities were registered in the 24-hour count, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

As many as 2,138 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.56 percent.