Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table

Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna declined to discuss their outlook for COVID related sales.

Novavax Chief Commercial Officer John Trizzino said that although vaccine fatigue and the belief the pandemic is over are currently tamping down demand, the drugmaker expects the COVID market will eventually be at least as big as flu. He said increased infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths will drive people to get boosters.

"Unfortunately, the virus does that work for us," Trizzino said.

Moderna has also suggested several times that it believes flu is a good comparison both in the United States and globally.

The companies could make up for some of the weaker demand with price increases. Moderna has said that it could aim to charge as much as $100 a dose for shots that it originally priced at around $16.50.

SVB Leerink analyst Daina Graybosch is sceptical the companies will be able to raise prices that high.

But Jefferies' Michael Yee said it is plausible private health insurers and US government health plans would spend up to three times more than the current price of around $30 to prevent the significant costs of hospitalizations or long COVID. That would mean annual revenue of $3 billion to $5 billion over the long-term for a company like Moderna, he added.

Investors have already started to sour on the promise of the COVID vaccine market, particularly for Moderna, BioNTech and Novavax, three young companies that rely on the shots to generate virtually all of their profits. Shares in all three companies have fallen by at least two-thirds over the last year. Pfizer, one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in the world, has dropped around a third.