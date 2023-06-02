Bangladesh reports 2 new deaths from COVID, first in two months

Bangladesh has recorded 89 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,039,506.

The death toll from the disease rose by two in 24 hours to 29,448, according to the latest government data released on Thursday. This is the first time in 66 days that fatalities from the disease have been reported.

As many as 1,515 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 5.87 percent.