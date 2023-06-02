Bangladesh reports 2 new deaths from COVID, first in two months

Bangladesh has recorded 89 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,039,506.
The death toll from the disease rose by two in 24 hours to 29,448, according to the latest government data released on Thursday. This is the first time in 66 days that fatalities from the disease have been reported.
As many as 1,515 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 5.87 percent.
Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 83.
Another 12 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,006,313.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.37 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.