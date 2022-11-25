    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 19 new virus cases in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,036,488 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,431

    News Desk
    Published : 25 Nov 2022, 11:20 AM
    Updated : 25 Nov 2022, 11:20 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 19 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,036,488.

    The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,431 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Friday.

    As many as 3,248 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.58 percent.

    Sylhet with 10 infections logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions.

    Another 87 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,985,417.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.49 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 640.52 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.62 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

