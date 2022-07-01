US FDA wants COVID boosters targeting omicron BA.4, BA.5 subvariant

If authorised, the changes would mark the
first major retooling of COVID vaccines, but also could slow their rollout as
the FDA has recommended a design somewhat different from what the companies had
already tested and started producing.
The FDA will not require new studies testing
the BA.4/BA.5 shots in humans to be completed for authorisation, a top agency
official said, similar to how annual changes to flu vaccines are handled.
"In a sense, we are chasing the virus,
just as we do with influenza, and how close we can get to the variants that are
prominent at the time, we'll have to wait and see," said Dr William
Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical
Center, adding that redesigned vaccines could provide better protection than
current ones.
The FDA said companies would not need to
change the vaccine for the primary vaccination series, saying the coming year
will be "a transitional period when this modified booster vaccine may be
introduced."
The new booster shots would be bivalent
vaccines, targeting both the original virus as well as the omicron subvariants.
The decision follows a recommendation by the
agency's outside advisers to change the vaccine design this fall to combat more
prevalent versions of the coronavirus.
BA.4 and BA.5 are estimated to account for
more than 50% of US infections, according the US Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention, and have also become dominant elsewhere.
The FDA said on Thursday that it hoped the
modified vaccines could be used in early to mid-fall.
Scientists have suggested redesigned boosters
could spur a broader range of immune responses that might also protect against
future variants that may emerge.
"Predicting the future with COVID-19 in
particular is hazardous, because COVID has faked us out on a number of
occasions," Schaffner said.
Regulators from other countries are seriously
considering using new boosters based on the BA.1 omicron variant that caused
the massive surge in cases last winter, top FDA official Dr Peter Marks said in
an interview.
"Some may want a vaccine more rapidly.
That (vaccine) is going to be available more rapidly," Marks said, after a
meeting of international regulators on Thursday.
Advisers to the World Health Organization
preferred BA.1-based boosters, arguing that the variant is more distinct and
could generate a broader response than the more recently circulating
subvariants.
Pfizer Inc with partner BioNTech SE and
Moderna Inc have been testing versions of their vaccines modified to combat the
BA.1 omicron variant.
Although they have said those vaccines
generated a good immune response against BA.1 and the more recently circulating
variants, they did see a lower response against BA.4 and BA.5.
The companies had already been manufacturing
their BA.1 vaccines, and said on Tuesday switching to a BA.4/BA.5 design could
delay their introduction.
Pfizer/BioNTech, which on Wednesday announced
a $3.2 billion contract to supply more COVID vaccine doses to the United
States, said they would have a substantial amount of BA.4/BA.5 vaccine ready
for distribution by the first week of October.
Moderna said it would be late October or early
November before its modified vaccine is ready.
The FDA has directed manufacturers to launch
clinical trials to study the BA.4/5 vaccines, but said they would evaluate data
on their previous BA.1-based vaccines to support authorisation of the retooled
shots.
Marks said data from the new trial will be
important to gauge the continued effectiveness of the boosters against new
variants that may arise.