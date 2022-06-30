BioNTech, Pfizer to start testing universal vaccine for coronaviruses

Their experimental work on shots that go
beyond the current approach include T-cell-enhancing shots, designed to primarily
protect against severe disease if the virus becomes more dangerous, and
pan-coronavirus shots that protect against the broader family of viruses and
its mutations.
In presentation slides posted on BioNTech's
website for its investor day, the German biotech firm said its aim was to
"provide durable variant protection".
The two partners, makers of the Western
world's most widely used COVID-19 shot, are currently discussing with
regulators enhanced versions of their established shot to better protect against
the omicron variant and its sublineages.
The virus' persistent mutation into new
variants that more easily evade vaccine protection, as well as waning human
immune memory, have added urgency to the search by companies, governments and
health bodies for more reliable tools of protection.
As part of a push to further boost its
infectious disease business, BioNTech said it was independently working on
precision antibiotics that kill superbugs that have grown resistant to
currently available anti-infectives.
BioNTech, which did not say when trials could
begin, is leaning on the technology of PhagoMed, which it acquired in October
last year.
The Vienna-based antibiotics developer has
done work on enzymes, made by bacteria-killing viruses, that break through the
bacterial cell wall.
Drug-resistant infections are on the rise,
driven by antibiotic overuse and leaks into the environment in antibiotics
production.
Public health researchers put the combined
number of people dying per year from antibiotic-resistant infections in the
United States and the European Union at close to 70,000.