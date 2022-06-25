Bangladesh reports 1,280 COVID cases in a day, 3 deaths

Another three fatalities were registered in the 24-hour count, taking the death toll from the disease to 29,138, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.

As many as 8,492 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 15.07 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases, with 1,214 infections.

Another 102 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,906,519.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.10 percent and the mortality rate at 1.48 percent.

Globally, over 542.92 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 6.32 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.