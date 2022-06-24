The next COVID booster shots will likely be updated for omicron

Moderna MRNA.O, Pfizer PFE.N and Novavax NVAX.O have been
testing vaccines based on the first BA.1 omicron variant that became dominant
last winter, driving a massive surge in infections.
On Wednesday, Moderna said its updated vaccine worked well
against more recent omicron subvariants, and that it was moving forward with
plans to ask regulators for approval.
Vaccines that can bridge the gap between the original version
of coronavirus and the omicron variant would likely be "far, far
better" for the fall, according to Trevor Bedford, a biologist at the
University of Washington who has closely tracked mutations of the SARS-coV-2
virus.
Bedford said it would take too long to meet regulatory
requirements for a switch to tailor the next vaccine to versions of omicron
spreading quickly now.
"Catching up to any of the omicrons is really
important," he said, noting the enormous jump in the number of mutations
from the original strain that emerged in China to omicron on the spike protein
part of the virus the vaccines target.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) plans to assess the
effectiveness of vaccines built for omicron, as do national health regulators
like the US Food and Drug Administration.
A group of WHO advisers said last week an omicron-based
vaccine may broaden immunity after the omicron variant evaded much of the
protection against infection generated by the vaccines designed for the
original virus, a view other experts share. FDA scientific advisers will meet
on June 28 to make a recommendation on the issue.
Important questions remain, including whether vaccines
designed for variants circulating last winter will work well against
significantly different subvariants that may emerge. Experts also want to know
if the new shots will increase protection against severe disease and death for
younger, healthier people or merely offer a few months additional safeguard
against mild infection.
Scientists who have questioned the value of booster shots for
young and healthy people say a broad campaign is not needed with an updated
shot either.
BILLIONS OF DOLLARS AT STAKE
Unlike annual adjustments for influenza vaccines that
manufacturers are allowed to try to align with circulating strains, regulators
have asked companies to run clinical trials to prove their new COVID vaccines
work better.
But nearly three years into the pandemic, vaccine makers are
pushing for a flu-like model that would allow them to nimbly retool their shots
to combat new variants.
At stake are billions of dollars in contracts with countries
around the world. Moderna is already manufacturing the shots, with deals signed
in some countries.
Moderna is asking regulators to greenlight a version of their
COVID-19 shot targeting both the BA.1 omicron variant and the original version
of the virus, armed with fresh evidence it may be effective against more
recently circulating subvariants.
"The challenge we have is the virus continues to evolve
really quickly,” Moderna President Stephen Hoge said in an interview, noting
that millions of doses of the updated vaccine could be ready in August.
If the drugmaker needs to tweak the vaccine further and
restart manufacturing, new shots may not be available until the middle of the
fourth quarter, he said.
Pfizer and partner BioNTech 22UAy.DE are testing
variant-adapted COVID-19 vaccines but have yet to release any data. Novavax,
whose vaccine is not yet authorized for US use, launched a trial of its own
omicron-based vaccines in late May.
Dr Jesse Goodman, a professor at Georgetown School of Medicine
and a former top FDA scientist, said unlike for flu, regulators do not have
enough experience with COVID vaccines to match them to circulating strains
without clinical trials.
Dr Luciana Borio, the former acting chief scientist of the
FDA, said the science generally supports the idea that it would be better to
have vaccines that more closely match the currently circulating virus.
"We see that with people that have hybrid immunity from
vaccination plus infection," Borio said. "The immune response that is
generated is very rich."
Still, Borio and others are not convinced everyone should be
vaccinated again.
"There's no evidence that a healthy 27-year-old person
needs to be revaccinated," Borio said.