Bangladesh logs 1,685 new COVID cases, biggest single-day jump in 4 months

No new fatalities from the disease were registered in the 24-hour count and the death toll remains unchanged at 29,135, according to the latest government data released on Friday.

As many as 13,833 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 12.18 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 1,584 infections.

Another 185 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,906,417.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.16 percent and the mortality rate at 1.48 percent.

Globally, over 542.13 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 6.32 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.