Macau hotel locked down after COVID case, 700 people to be quarantined

The lockdown comes as the Chinese special administrative
region carries out a two-day mass testing of its more than 600,000 population
after dozens of locally transmitted coronavirus cases were discovered over the
weekend.
Footage obtained by the broadcaster and industry publications
showed police officers in protective gear sealing the complex to prevent people
from entering or leaving. Government officials were also preparing COVID-19
tests for the hundreds of people inside.
Fortuna, an aged gaudy property located on Macau's main
peninsula, is a satellite casino under the umbrella of SJM Holdings 0880.HK the
entity created by former Macau kingpin Stanley Ho.
Its casino was headed by local businessman Sio Tak Hong, who
was arrested last year for alleged corruption and money laundering.
The hotel and the government did not immediately respond to
request for comment.
Macau's previous coronavirus outbreak was in October last year
and the city has not previously had any large scale quarantine or lockdowns.
Dozens of cases have emerged since the weekend but still far below daily
infections in places including neighbouring Hong Kong where infections have
jumped to over 1,000 in recent days.
The Chinese-ruled former Portuguese colony adheres to China's
"zero COVID" policy which aims to eradicate all outbreaks, at just
about any cost, running counter to a global trend of trying to co-exist with
the virus.
Most residents are asked to stay at home, restaurants are shut
for dine-in and border restrictions have been tightened, meaning casino
revenues are likely to be close to zero for at least a week and likely the
coming weeks, analysts said.
Hong Kong's outbreak this year saw more than 1 million
confirmed infections, and more than 9,000 deaths, swamping hospitals and public
services. Officials there say they are unlikely to further tighten restrictions
as the pressure on medical services has not increased.
Macau only has one public hospital with its services already
stretched on a daily basis. The territory's swift plan to test its entire
population comes as it keeps open the border with mainland China, with many
residents living and working in next door Chinese city Zhuhai.