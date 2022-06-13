Beijing tests millions to stem 'developing' COVID cluster at 24-hour bar

The outbreak of 228 cases linked to the
Heaven Supermarket Bar, which had just reopened as curbs in Beijing eased last
week, highlights how hard it will be for China to make a success of its
"zero COVID" policy as much of the rest of the world opts to learn
how to live with the virus.
The re-emergence of infections is also
raising new concerns about the outlook for the world's second-largest economy.
China is only just shaking off a heavy blow from a two-month lockdown of
Shanghai, its most populous city and commercial nerve centre, that also roiled
global supply chains.
"Epidemic prevention and control is at
a critical juncture," a Beijing health official, Liu Xiaofeng, told a news
conference on Monday, adding that the outbreak linked to the bar in the city's
biggest district Chaoyang was "still developing".
Authorities have described the outbreak as
"ferocious" and "explosive" and said people infected live or
work in 14 of the capital's 16 districts.
Drinking and dining in most of Beijing's
establishments only resumed on Jun 6 after more than a month in which the city
of 22 million enforced curbs including urging people to work from home, and
shutting malls and parts of the transport system.
Chaoyang kicked off a three-day mass
testing campaign among its roughly 3.5 million residents on Monday. About
10,000 close contacts of the bar's patrons have been identified, and their
residential buildings put under lockdown.
Some planned school reopenings in the
district have been postponed.
Queues snaked around testing sites on
Monday for more than 100 metres, according to Reuters' eyewitnesses. Large
metal barriers have been installed around several residential compounds, with
people in hazmat suits spraying disinfectant.
Other nearby businesses under lockdown
included Paradise Massage & Spa parlour. Police tape and security staff
blocked the entrance to the parlour on Sunday and authorities said a handful of
people would be locked in temporarily for checks.
SERIOUS CONSEQUENCES
Last week, as dine-in curbs were lifted,
Heaven Supermarket Bar, modelled as a large self-service liquor store with
chairs, sofas and tables, reclaimed its popularity among young, noisy crowds
starved of socialising and parties during Beijing's COVID restrictions.
The bar, where patrons check aisles to grab
anything from local heavy spirits to Belgian beer, is known among Beijing
revellers for its tables plastered with empty bottles, and customers falling
asleep on sofas after midnight.
Officials have not commented on the exact
cause of the outbreak, nor explained why they are not yet reinstating the level
of curbs seen last month.
The state-backed Beijing Evening News wrote
on Monday that the outbreak was caused by loopholes and complacency in epidemic
prevention, and said that if it grows, "consequences could be serious, and
would be such that nobody would want to see".
China's commercial hub Shanghai endured
weeks of lockdown and COVID curbs that were only lifted at the start of the
month.
There was relief among its residents on
Monday after mass testing for most of its 25 million people at the weekend saw
only a small rise in daily cases.
But frustrations have continued to simmer
about the damage the lockdown caused, especially on residents' livelihoods.
On Monday, shopkeepers in the city centre
held up signs and shouted demands for rent refunds, according to videos widely
posted on Chinese social media. The rare protest had dissipated by the time
Reuters visited on Monday afternoon and there was a heavy police presence in
the area.