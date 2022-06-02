Japan study shows women more likely to get skin rash from Moderna shot

The study of
5,893 participants between May and November last year showed that 22.4 percent
of women developed delayed skin reactions after the first shot, compared to 5.1
percent of men.
The symptoms
were mild and not considered a contraindication of the mRNA-based vaccine,
according to the June 1 report in the Journal of the American Medical
Association.
Delayed skin
reactions, happening on or after six days from the shot, have been also
reported as a rare adverse event in the United States and Europe, according to
the authors from Tokyo's Self-Defence Forces Central Hospital.
But the
incidences appear to be higher in Japan, they wrote, perhaps because of a
higher awareness of such symptoms in the country. The greater likelihood among
women may be due to differences in weight as well as hormonal and environmental
factors, they said.
Moderna
representatives in the United States and Japan did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.