After Shanghai lockdown, many struggle to pick up the pieces

Li, 24, set
up his salon three years ago after leaving home in Henan province to seek his
fortune in China's largest and most prosperous city.
"Our
business was really good, always busy with customers. But because of the
pandemic, a lot of shopfronts have to close," he said.
"Not
many people can survive more than two months without a salary," he said.
While China
has declared victory over the virus in Shanghai, residents are grappling with
the trauma of their experience - from lost incomes, the loss of freedom, the
death of friends and relatives, and even hunger.
Many
struggled to buy food or medicine. Hundreds of thousands were sent to crowded
quarantine centres, sometimes dragged away by police against their will. Many
people died after being unable to access essential medical care.
Mothers were
separated from their children in the early days until a public outcry moved
authorities to revise the policy. Others woke to find their front doors
barricaded in by fences.
A pet corgi
dog was beaten to death after its owner tested positive.
Many
emerging from lockdown described a sense of apprehension and worry for the
future, disillusionment, and anger towards authorities.
"I feel
that people’s trust in the government has plummeted, with many unbelievable
things happening," said Reddick Chen.
"Too
much has been lost and now we worry it will come again."
LINES
CROSSED
Many
residents expressed disbelief that their lives were upended so quickly.
One, who
requested anonymity, described how her 89-year-old grandfather had taken his
own life after three weeks of isolation and inability to attend his normal
medical check-ups left him in pain and despair.
He lived
just 25 minutes away from the family.
Hu Changgen,
a migrant working as a security guard, said he had worried so much about food
during lockdown that at one point he hoped to get COVID so that he could be
sent to a quarantine centre and get three meals a day.
A woman described
how she had received multiple threatening calls from government agencies after
posting online about her experience during lockdown.
Censors
scrambled to suppressed the flood of complaints and criticisms voiced online
during lockdown.
"Before
COVID hit, we lived fine, we have high salaries ... it has been a shock,"
she said. "This time, every bottom line has been crossed."
She plans to
leave China for good.
SHAME,
HUMILIATION
Therapists
and psychologists told Reuters anxious calls had surged during the period.
Sharon Yen,
a clinical psychotherapist at the United Family Hospital, said she was
especially concerned about the lockdown's impact on children. She expects to
see more children seeking help, but she is even more worried about those who need
help but do not get it due to stigma around mental health.
"I feel
like the greatest impact will be the lost sense of time. Over time, they just
kind of lose motivation to do things they used to enjoy."
On
Wednesday, marketing consultancy chairman Hua Shan wrote on the Weibo social
media platform to his 596,000 followers expressing frustration at how people
were sending congratulations about the lockdown lifting.
"I
don't want your congratulations after more than two months of
humiliation," he said.
"This
has been a huge shame for Shanghai and for all of us - the dead, the
unemployed, the closed businesses - if we celebrate as though we're fine, we're
no better than beasts."
The post had
disappeared by Thursday.
Shanghai
authorities have acknowledged problems such as issues with obtaining food
supplies and striven to loosen bottlenecks, but had relented little on their
adherence to zero-COVID curbs after Beijing urged a doubling down.
City
officials thanked the public on Wednesday for their cooperation but this
prompted calls for them to issue an apology. State media said on Thursday that
zero-COVID was the most appropriate strategy for China's situation.