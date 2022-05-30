N Korea lifts COVID lockdown amid 'stable' virus situation

The North has been in a heated battle against an
unprecedented COVID wave since declaring a state of emergency and imposing a
nationwide lockdown this month, fuelling concerns about a lack of vaccines,
medical supplies and food shortages.
As of Sunday, the restrictions had been lifted, Japan's
Kyodo news agency said, citing an unnamed source in Beijing.
A spokesman for South Korea's unification ministry handling
inter-Korean affairs said it could not confirm the report, as the North's state
media had not announced the decision.
The Kyodo report came shortly after North Korean leader Kim
Jong Un presided over a politburo meeting to discuss revising anti-epidemic
restrictions, assessing the situation over the country's first COVID outbreak
was "improving."
"The Political Bureau examined the issue of effectively
and quickly coordinating and enforcing the anti-epidemic regulations and
guidelines given the current stable anti-epidemic situation," the North's
state media KCNA said on Sunday.
North Korea reported 100,710 more people showing fever
symptoms and one additional death as of Sunday evening, compared with some
390,000 two weeks ago, KCNA said. The death toll rose to 70.
North Korea has not confirmed the total number of people
testing positive for the coronavirus, apparently lacking in testing supplies.
Experts have said the announced figures could be underreported, and that it is
hard to assess the actual scale of the situation.