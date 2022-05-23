Bangladesh reports 2 COVID deaths, 31 new cases in a day

It also registered 31 cases of the virus in a day, raising the overall tally of infections to 1,953,264, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

As many as 4,659 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.67 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases, with 26 infections.

Another 193 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,901,157.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.33 percent and the mortality rate at 1.49 percent.

Globally, over 525.61 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 6.27 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.