Long COVID-19 is dangerous. The fear of it still shouldn’t rule your life

Of late, this constituency has shifted its
focus somewhat, from the dangers of death (diminished by vaccination and
immunity) to the peril of long COVID-19, the potentially debilitating chronic
form of the disease. In a recent Washington Post essay, health-policy expert
Ezekiel Emanuel wrote that “a 1-in-33 chance” of long COVID-19 symptoms
(assuming that for the vaccinated, which he is, about 3% of COVID-19 infections
turn chronic) is still enough to keep him in an N95 mask, out of indoor
restaurants and off trains and planes as much as possible.
As Emanuel concedes, there is a lot of
uncertainty around long COVID-19. As with many issues, there’s also a
noticeable intellectual clustering effect: People who still favour pandemic
restrictions are more likely to emphasise its dangers, while mask-and-mandate
sceptics seem more likely to suspect that it’s a kind of blue-state
hypochondria.
I am, since vaccines became generally
available, a pandemic dove who happily tore off my mask once planes no longer
required it, which should make me primed for scepticism about long COVID-19.
But at the same time, I also have extensive knowledge about chronic illness and
its controversies, based on extensive personal experience, which made me a long
COVID-19 believer from the start: Its scope is uncertain, but it’s clearly real
and often terrible.
From Emanuel’s perspective, I shouldn’t
hold both of these positions. I’ve experienced in my own flesh just how bad a
chronic infection can become: What am I doing eating out, flying planes
barefaced, writing this column unmasked in a coffee shop?
It’s an interesting question, and it
inspired me to do some back-of-the-envelope math about a different kind of risk
— the risk my family takes by still living in Connecticut, a hotbed of Lyme
disease, my own unwelcome chronic visitor.
The estimates for how often Lyme disease
turns chronic range from 5% to 20% of cases. Call it 12% and you get a risk
four times as high as Emanuel’s 3% estimate for COVID-19. But thankfully Lyme
disease isn’t airborne, so your risk of being infected in the first place is
much lower. If endemic COVID-19 ends up resembling the flu, your chances of
getting it in a given year might be between 1 in 5 and 1 in 20, whereas your
chances of getting Lyme are more like 1 in 700.
However! Here in Connecticut the incidence
is at least three times the national average, and then there are six people in
my household for me to worry about. So the odds of any one of us getting
infected annually might be close to 1 in 40. Combine that family figure — maybe
a slight statistical cheat, but I definitely worry more about my children than
myself — with the somewhat higher odds of Lyme disease becoming chronic, and
our risks are in the same general ballpark as the long COVID-19 risks that
Emanuel considers unacceptably high.
With that said, we do take precautions: We
no longer live in the Stephen King-style farmhouse where the eldritch powers of
New England went to work on us; we check our kids for ticks; we’re extremely
attuned to possible signs of infection. But we also lead a pretty normal
Connecticut life — hikes, nature, danger — notwithstanding my terrible
experience.
Maybe this is crazy, and we should have
moved to Arizona. But the lesson I’ve taken from my Lyme-earned knowledge is
that infection-mediated chronic illness may be so commonplace that to lead any
kind of normal life is to expose yourself to risk.
For instance, we have new evidence
suggesting that multiple sclerosis is linked to the extremely common
Epstein-Barr virus; estimates of MS cases in the United States range from
400,000 to just under 1 million. Likewise, chronic fatigue syndrome may well be
touched off by viral infections; estimates of its victims range as high as 2.5
million. Start tallying up the myriad other chronic conditions that might have
some infectious root, and you could make a case for Emanuel’s level of caution
just based on pre-COVID-19 threats.
But that’s not how human civilization has
traditionally dealt with chronic dangers. We take unusual precautions during
unusually deadly outbreaks, but where dangers are persistent, we look for ways
to treat and cure while otherwise trying to live our lives as normally as
possible. Certainly we don’t look back at images of an 18th-century court or
coffeehouse, when the risks from infectious disease were greater than anything
we know, and say: “Why aren’t those people wearing masks? Why did they ever
leave the house?”
Chronic illness is a great scourge, which
long COVID-19 has helped bring into the light, and it cries out for better
diagnosis and better treatment. But doing the math and knowing the danger won’t
keep me from showing my face on planes and in restaurants or my kids from
walking — carefully, I hope — in Connecticut’s state parks.
