How the Times and others count the unfathomable number of 1 million US virus deaths

Even the White House has acknowledged that there was no
consensus method for tallying coronavirus data.
When Jen Psaki, then the White House press secretary, was
asked last week how the administration would recognize the milestone, she said
in part that “we look at the CDC data and the Johns Hopkins data, and different
news organisations evaluate it differently.”
Two days later, President Joe Biden anticipated the moment
at his second COVID-19 summit.
“We mark a tragic milestone here in the United States: 1
million Covid deaths, 1 million empty chairs around the family dinner table — each
irreplaceable,” Biden told the summit, which was held virtually. That came more
than a week after NBC News said the mark had been reached but before some other
tallies, including that of The New York Times, had crossed the threshold.
The number is based on death certificates and other official
records. But given how many diagnoses were probably missed in the spring of
2020, when testing was in short supply, and a lack of official guidance about
reporting these records, that is certainly an undercount, experts say.
Fewer than 310 known daily deaths, on average as of
Wednesday, are being reported in the US, according to data collected by the
Times. At the height of the winter omicron surge, there were more than 2,600
deaths a day in the United States, according to the Times’ data, and in January
2021, the daily toll reached a US peak of more than 3,300 a day.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Times has had a
team of journalists who are dedicated to collecting and publishing national
coronavirus data. The Times developed a system that combines computer software
and manual reporting to compile a unique data set which sometimes yields
figures that vary slightly from those compiled by others.
The crucial difference is in the combination of sources. Some
news outlets draw their data exclusively from the Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention or from Johns Hopkins University. But the Times uses a broad
variety of data sets — from the federal government, state governments, and many
local and regional health departments. These sources can vary in their counts
of cases and deaths for particular areas at particular times. For example, the
state of California releases new data in the morning, but Los Angeles County
typically updates its data late in the day.
The Times’ system of data collection also enables the
newsroom to set aside figures that appear to be unreliable. That policy helps
explain why the Times’ national death count may differ from others.
A crucial consideration for counting deaths by county is how
a death’s location is recorded. For example, several states such as Georgia and
Tennessee include deaths of nonresidents in their state totals. The Times omits
these deaths when possible to avoid double-counting deaths that occur away from
the victim’s home county and might be reported in both places.
The Times considers that precaution an essential
characteristic of its data set. But it means that some deaths may be omitted if
their counties of residence are not clearly indicated, and as a result, the
Times’ count may differ from others’ totals.
By any reckoning, though, the scale of the nation’s loss to
the virus has been immense. In marking it last week, Biden said in a statement
that the nation “must not grow numb to such sorrow.”
©2022 The New York Times Company