Coronavirus may be linked to cases of severe hepatitis in children

Children with COVID-19 are at significantly increased risk
for liver dysfunction afterward, according to a report posted on Saturday on
medRxiv ahead of peer review.
But most of the children with acute hepatitis - which is
generally rare in that age group - do not report a previous SARS-CoV-2
infection.
Instead, the majority have been found to be infected with an
adenovirus called 41F, which is not known to attack the liver. It is possible
that the affected children, many of whom are too young to be vaccinated, may
have had mild or asymptomatic COVID infections that went unnoticed, a separate
team of researchers suggest in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology.
If that were true, they theorise, then lingering particles
of the coronavirus in the gastrointestinal tract in these children could be
priming the immune system to over-react to adenovirus-41F with high amounts of
inflammatory proteins that ultimately damage the liver.
"We suggest that children with acute hepatitis be
investigated for SARS-CoV-2 persistence in stool" and for other signals
that the liver damage is happening because the spike protein of the coronavirus
is a "superantigen" that over-sensitises the immune system, they
said.
FACE-DOWN POSITION UNHELPFUL FOR AWAKE PATIENTS
For hospitalised COVID-19 patients who are breathing on
their own but with supplemental oxygen, lying face down might not help prevent
them from eventually needing mechanical ventilation, according to a new study.
In the study, 400 patients were randomly assigned to usual
care or to standard care plus intermittently lying on their stomach, a position
known to improve the course of illness in sedated patients on mechanical
ventilators.
Over the next 30 days, 34.1% in the prone-positioning group
and 40.5% in the usual-care group needed to be intubated and put on a
ventilator, a difference that was not statistically significant.
There might have been a reduction in the risk for intubation
with prone positioning among some of the patients, researchers said on Monday
in JAMA, but they could not confirm it statistically from their data. The
average duration of prone positioning per day was roughly five hours, less than
the target of eight to 10 hours per day.
"Long hours of awake prone positioning are challenging
and highly influenced by patient comfort and preference," the researchers
said. "The most common reason for interruption of prone positioning was
patient request, which might have been related to overall subjective
improvement or related to discomfort from prone positioning."