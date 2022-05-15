N Korea reports more deaths, says taking 'swift measures' against COVID outbreak

North Korea's admission on Thursday that it
is battling an "explosive" COVID-19 outbreak has raised concerns that
the virus could devastate a country with an under-resourced health system,
limited testing capabilities and no vaccine programme. Read full story
State news agency KCNA said the country was
taking "swift state emergency measures" to control the epidemic, but
there is no sign that Pyongyang was moving to accept international offers of
vaccines.
"All provinces, cities and counties of
the country have been totally locked down and working units, production units
and residential units closed from each other since the morning of May 12 and
strict and intensive examination of all the people is being conducted,"
KCNA reported on Sunday.
A day earlier North Korean leader Kim Jong
Un said the spread of COVID-19 had thrust his country into "great
turmoil" and called for an all-out battle to overcome the outbreak.
Despite the lockdowns, Kim and other senior
officials on Saturday attended funeral services for Yang Hyong Sop, a former de
facto head of state during the rule of Kim's father, Kim Jong Il, KCNA
reported.
Health authorities set up more epidemic
prevention posts, and urgently transported medical supplies to hospitals and
clinics, while senior officials had donated reserve medicines, KCNA reported.
A "large proportion" of the
deaths have been due to people "careless in taking drugs due to the lack
of knowledge and understanding of stealth Omicron variant virus infection
disease and its correct treatment method," the report said.
Korean Central Television on Saturday night
broadcast treatments for the fever. A doctor at Kimmanyu Hospital suggested
"gargling with salt water" and taking different medications in case
of high temperature, headache and muscle and joint pains.
KCNA yesterday also suggested drinking
lonicera japonica tea or willow leaf tea three times a day.
At least 296,180 more people came down with
fever symptoms, and 15 more had died as of Sunday, the outlet said.
Experts say North Korea appears to lack the
capacity to test those tens of thousands of symptomatic patients. KCNA did not
report how many of those suspected cases had tested positive for COVID-19.
Overall North Korea has reported 820,620
suspected cases, with 324,550 still under medical treatment, KCNA said.
North Korea had previously claimed no
confirmed cases of the virus, and is one of only two countries in the world
that have yet to begin a COVID vaccination campaign, according to the World
Health Organization.
Its self-imposed lockdowns have slowed
trade to a trickle and raised concerns about food shortages or other hardships,
aid organizations have said.