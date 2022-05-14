North Korea's Kim says COVID 'great turmoil' as 21 new deaths reported

North Korea made an unprecedented admission
of its first COVID outbreak this week, after claiming no infections for more
than two years since the start of the pandemic, but there was no sign a
rigorous testing or treatment campaign was under way.
Given North Korea's limited testing
capabilities, the numbers released probably represent a small fraction of total
infections, which could lead to thousands of deaths in one of only two
countries without a COVID vaccination campaign, according to experts.
The country's ruling Workers' Party met for
an emergency meeting and heard reports of about 280,810 people being treated
and 27 overall deaths since a fever of unidentified origins was reported
starting in late April, KCNA news agency said.
"The spread of the malignant epidemic
is a great turmoil to fall on our country since the founding," state news
agency KCNA quoted Kim as telling the meeting.
"But if we don't lose focus in
implementing epidemic policy and maintain strong organisation power and control
based on single-minded unity of the party and the people and strengthen our
epidemic battle, we can more than overcome the crisis."
State media did not say whether the new
deaths were due to COVID. KCNA said on Friday that one death had been confirmed
to be due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
The meeting heard a report from epidemic
control officials that "in most cases, human casualties were caused by
negligence including drug overdose due to lack of knowledge of treatment
methods", KCNA said.
Since late April, 524,440 people have shown
signs of fever including 174,440 new cases on Friday, KCNA said. About 243,630
have been treated but KCNA has not said how many people have been tested nor
confirmed the total number of COVID cases.
North Korea has been testing about 1,400
people a week, according to Harvard Medical School's Kee Park who has worked on
health care projects in the country, not nearly enough to survey the hundreds
of thousands of people with symptoms.
Leader Kim said the health crisis had been
caused by the incompetence and irresponsibility of party organisations in their
anti-epidemic response, but transmission was not uncontrollable and the country
must have faith in its battle to overcome the crisis in the shortest possible
period, KCNA said.
He offered to do his part by donating
medical supplies, which had been kept in his household, to be used by families
that are experiencing particular hardship, KCNA said.
Kim also said health officials must learn
from the experience of other advanced countries, including China's
accomplishments in fighting the epidemic, KCNA said.