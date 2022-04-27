Most Americans have been infected with coronavirus at least once, CDC Says

“By February
2022, evidence of previous COVID-19 infections substantially increased among
every age group,” Dr Kristie Clarke, the agency researcher who led the study,
said at a news briefing.
Infections
rose most sharply during the omicron surge among children and adolescents,
perhaps because many people in those age groups were still unvaccinated. The
increase was smallest among adults 65 or older, who have the highest rate of
vaccination and may be the most likely to take precautions.
The new
research suggests that three out of four children and adolescents in the United
States had been exposed to the coronavirus by February 2022, compared with
one-third of older adults.
While some
studies suggest that prior infection offers a weaker shield against the virus
than vaccines do, exposure to the virus should provide a reasonable degree of
protection against severe illness, at least in the short term.
“We still do
not know how long infection-induced immunity will last,” Clarke said.
The gains in
populationwide immunity nationwide may explain why the new surge that is
roaring through China and many countries in Europe has been muted in the United
States so far.
The findings
may offer some comfort to parents who have been waiting anxiously for a vaccine
to be approved for the youngest children. Many of those children now seem to
have acquired at least some immunity.
Even so,
Clarke urged parents to immunize children who qualify as soon as regulators
approve a vaccine for them, regardless of any prior exposure. She noted that
when children are hospitalised with the coronavirus, up to 30 percent of them
may need intensive care.
Many of
those children also have other medical conditions. But as many as 70 percent of
cases of multisystem inflammatory disease, a rare consequence of COVID-19
infection, occur in children who were otherwise healthy.
“As a
pediatrician and a parent, I would absolutely endorse that children get
vaccinated, even if they have been infected,” Clarke said.
Coronavirus
cases are rising again in the United States, particularly in the Northeast, but
so far the rise in hospitalizations has been minimal, and deaths are still
dropping.
Even among
those who are hospitalised, “we’re seeing less oxygen use, less ICU stays, and
we haven’t, fortunately, seen any increase in deaths associated with them,”
said the CDC’s director, Dr Rochelle Walensky. “We are hopeful that positive
trends will continue.”
CDC
researchers began assessing antibody levels in people at 10 sites early in the
pandemic and have since expanded that effort to all 50 states, the District of
Columbia and Puerto Rico. The investigators use a test sensitive enough to
identify previously infected people for at least a year or two after exposure.
The
researchers analyzed blood samples collected from September 2021 to February
2022, looking for antibodies to the virus; then they parsed the data by age,
sex and geographic location. The investigators looked specifically for a type
of antibody that is produced after infection but not in people who have merely
been vaccinated.
Between
September 2021 and December 2021, the prevalence of antibodies in the samples
steadily increased by 1 to 2 percentage points every four weeks. But it jumped
sharply after December, increasing by nearly 25 points by February 2022.
The
percentage of samples with antibodies rose to about 75 percent from about 45
percent among both children aged 11 years and younger, and adolescents aged 12
to 17.
By February
2022, roughly 64 percent of adults 18 to 49, about half those 50 to 64 and
about one-third of older adults had been exposed to the virus, according to the
study.
© 2022 The
New York Times Company