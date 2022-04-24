Mask ruling underscores deep split in attitudes

But even as the changes cause some
confusion, Americans’ attitudes toward the restrictions have wavered little in
recent months and, in fact, are still impassioned. Some who are already in the
habit of masking in public and see COVID-19 cases rising again in parts of the
country are angry at losing the protection on which they have relied. Others
are elated by the release from those irritating bands behind their ears.
“Ecstatic” was the way Patrick McDonnell, a
30-year-old architect from the New York City borough of Brooklyn, described his
feelings, adding, “Enough is enough.” McDonnell said he found wearing a mask
“annoying” and “uncomfortable” and has already stopped masking on the New York
City subway, even though face coverings are still required on mass transit in
the city.“Adults should be able to make their own
decisions regarding the risks they’re willing to take,” McDonnell said. As for
masking for the sake of fellow riders who are older or in poor health, he said
that vaccines and treatments are now available for COVID-19, and he should no
longer have to alter his behaviour to accommodate others.
“I want to get back to living my life,” he
said. “Do I have to factor in everyone in the world around me when I make a
decision?”
McDonnell was one of thousands who
responded to a New York Times callout asking how readers felt about the court
decision lifting the mandate, if they would continue to mask while on planes,
buses and trains and if they were reconsidering travel plans. The respondents are
not representative of the US population.
Public opinion surveys before the court
ruling found mixed views. A Kaiser Family Foundation survey of 1,243 adults
conducted in March reported that 8 in 10 adults said they had worn a mask
indoors recently, but only 6 in 10 people wanted mask-wearing in some public
spaces to continue to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and to prevent another
surge. But the poll also found that respondents were evenly split over whether
to extend the mask mandate for public transportation or let it expire. People
of colour, lower-income individuals and those with chronic health problems were
more likely to favour masking policies, as were Democrats.
Another survey of 1,085 adults in mid-April
by The Associated Press and NORC Centre for Public Affairs Research found that
56% of respondents favoured requiring masks on public transportation, while
about one-fourth opposed them and one-fifth had no opinion either way.
The US government is appealing the decision
that said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not have the
authority to impose the mask mandate for transportation, which was set to
expire in early May.
Since Monday's ruling, some cities have
decided to keep their mask mandates for public transit in place, although the
rules do not appear to be enforced much. Most states or cities that had imposed
some type of mask restrictions for indoor gatherings lifted them awhile ago.
And some Southern and Western states had forbidden any type of masking rule, so
public transportation — via airlines, trains, subways or buses — remained one
of the last holdouts beyond hospitals and health care sites.
Britain dropped its coronavirus travel
restrictions last month, even as cases there surged, and British Airways and
Virgin Atlantic airlines made mask-wearing optional, unless the destination
required masks. Now other airlines are following suit, making masks optional on
flights to the United States.
Responses to the Times’ query were often
tied to personal circumstances: Older individuals, parents of young children
and those with family members in poor health were particularly incensed by the
lifting of the mandate and said it would prevent them from seeing loved ones
after they had been separated for two years. Younger adults, including many
young men boasting of their good health, were the most vocal in expressing
enthusiasm for ending the mandate, saying it would help life return to normal.
And some said lifting the rules was inevitable.
Resistance to masks had been building over
time, even in tight quarters such as airplanes and as cases of omicron
subvariants began rising around the country a month or so ago. Although
hospitalizations and deaths have not risen in tandem — those indicators
previously started increasing several weeks after cases did — the uptick
worried some of the readers who responded to the Times. They called the judge’s
decision “premature,” “political,” “unwise and irresponsible,” even
“unconscionable.”
“We’re not out of the woods yet,” several
wrote in warning. Parents of young children expressed particular concern, given
that those younger than 5 still are not eligible for a vaccine and one might
not be available before summer.
Ashley Eckstat, 35, a mother of three from
Greensboro, North Carolina, said she had hoped that the mandate would remain in
place until COVID-19 shots were authorized for the youngest children.
“I just want to yell: The promise of
returning to normal was dependent on vaccinations, and we still have lot of
vulnerable children,” Eckstat said. “We’re only as protected as our least
protected family member.”
Others who had boarded planes or made
travel plans with the understanding that there was a mask mandate said they
were outraged when the rules changed midflight.
John Barcelo, 81, a retired law professor,
had flown to California with his wife to visit their son and his family and
very deliberately booked a return flight on a date when the mask mandate was
supposed to still be in place — Monday, April 18.
But while they were flying from the
Dallas-Fort Worth airport to their home in New Orleans, the mandate was struck
down and American Airlines announced it was no longer requiring masks. Some
passengers cheered, but Barcelo and his wife felt trapped — and vulnerable.
“All these people took their masks off, not
thinking at all about anyone else, just about themselves,” he recalled. “What
is so onerous about wearing a mask, for Pete’s sake?”
American Airlines did not respond to
questions about the rule change.
But many travellers said masks were a
nuisance and that it is “time to move on.” They questioned the effectiveness of
masks. Now that vaccines were available and some treatments for COVID-19 had
been developed, they said, the virus did not pose a big risk, and there were
other risks in life.
“There are risks to driving a car, and to
walking down the street,” said Kelly Johnson, 62, an education consultant from
southeastern Virginia who travels by plane for work. She said she would abide
by any masking rules that are in place but that, at this point, “Risks are low
enough with COVID-19 that people should have the option of wearing a mask or
not.”
Chris Stapleton, 40, of Miami, whose doctor
told him he had the “health of an 18-year-old,” said most people didn’t wear
high-quality masks and didn’t wear them properly anyway and that people with
conditions such as cancer could continue to wear masks to protect themselves.
Peter Ciopryna, on the other hand, has a
wife who was recently diagnosed with lupus and is on medication that suppresses
the immune system. Ciopryna, a 62-year-old truck driver from Branford,
Connecticut, said, “No one cares about the immunocompromised. She lives in
constant fear.”
A sense of sadness and disappointment
permeated many responses as Americans lamented the fact that the nation is so
deeply polarized and ideologically divided that a consensus could not be
reached for the greater good.
“A true sense of community responsibility
no longer exists in this country,” said the Rev. Chip Lee, 74, an Episcopal
priest in Garrett County, Maryland. “Some of the argument comes down to,
‘Nobody’s going to tell me what to do with my body.’ But we don’t all live in
our own cocoons.”
Still, some individuals who lost loved ones
to COVID-19 were ready to cast off their masks.
Jackie Wammock, 60, of Aiken, South
Carolina, lost her mother to the virus last year, but she had COVID-19 herself
and has recovered. “My fear of illness is not that high,” she said, adding that
she wouldn’t wear a mask unless she had symptoms suggesting illness. In that
case, she said, “There’s a responsibility to others.”
Some people said they would keep their
masks on and continue to travel. Others said they would be cancelling plans to
attend graduations and other family events. Several said they would be driving
instead of flying this summer if they could. Emerald North, a 71-year-old
painter and sculptor from Cochiti Lake, New Mexico, said she would be willing
to drive long distances — up to 1,000 miles — to avoid flying.
Some who can afford to do so said they
would upgrade to first class or business class to ensure better social
distancing on planes and trains.
Others are altering their plans. Ellen
Tabor, a doctor in New York City who works at a nonprofit, dropped plans for a
trip to Italy in order to minimize her risk of exposure. She will be
vacationing in Columbia County, New York, instead.
“Masks are one small burden,” Tabor said.
“The virus is a big one.”
