More Chinese cities tighten controls as Shanghai COVID cases rise

The Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone, a
central Chinese manufacturing area that includes Apple Inc supplier Foxconn,
announced a 14-day lockdown on Friday "to be adjusted according to the
epidemic situation".
In northwestern China, the city of Xian
on Friday urged residents to avoid unnecessary trips outside their residential
compounds and encouraged companies to have employees work from home or live at
their workplace, following dozens of COVID-19 infections this month.
A Xian government official, responding
to residents' concerns over potential food shortages, said on Saturday that the
announcement did not constitute a lockdown and that the city would not impose
one.
The city of Suzhou, near Shanghai, said
on Saturday that all employees capable of working from home must do so, and
residential compounds and company campuses should avoid unnecessary entry of
people and vehicles. It has reported more than 500 infections in its latest
outbreak.
Shanghai itself, which is at the centre
of China's recent COVID surge starting in early March, on Saturday reported a
record 3,590 symptomatic cases for April 15, as well as 19,923 asymptomatic
cases. The asymptomatic case number was up slightly from 19,872 cases a day
earlier.
The city's case tally makes up the vast
majority of cases nationwide even as most of its 25 million residents remain
under lockdown.
China's "dynamic clearance"
policy aims to quickly contain sporadic outbreaks as they occur. On Saturday, a
commentary in the Communist Party's official People's Daily newspaper said that
the approach was the "best choice at this stage based on China's current
epidemic situation."
But ongoing restrictions prompted
Japan's consul general in Shanghai to call for the local government to address
concerns of Japanese businesses, in a letter posted on the consulate's website
on Saturday.
Domestic support for a zero-COVID policy
has worn thin in recent weeks as virus-related restrictions have triggered food
shortages, family separations, lost wages and economic pain.
SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS
Analysts say broad supply chain
disruptions are likely to lead to delays in shipments from companies including
Apple, and to weigh on the country's economic growth rate this year.
China's central bank on Friday evening
cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, aiming to cushion a
sharp slowdown in growth, though the cut was smaller than had been widely
expected.
Goldman Sachs analysts called for
further policy easing.
"Policymakers might lean towards
using more fiscal measures (such as acceleration of major infrastructure
project construction) and targeted monetary easing (such as relending and
rediscounting) as the main policy lever going forward," they said in a
note.
At the Zhengzhou economic zone, only
personnel with valid passes, health codes and proof of negative COVID tests
will be able to leave the zone during the two-week period, although
"special vehicles" will be able to travel normally for work reasons,
local authorities said in a post on an official WeChat instant messaging
account.
Foxconn, the trade name of Hon Hai
Precision Industry Co Ltd, referred Reuters to its statement on Thursday which
said that its Zhengzhou facility was cooperating with the government's epidemic
control work, and that plant operations were normal.
Overall, China reported 24,791 new
coronavirus cases on April 15, of which 3,896 were symptomatic and 20,895 were
asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.