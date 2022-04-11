WHO says it is analysing two new omicron COVID sub-variants

It has added BA.4 and BA.5, sister
variants of the original BA.1 omicron variant, to its list for monitoring. It
is already tracking BA.1 and BA.2 - now globally dominant - as well as BA.1.1
and BA.3.
The WHO said it had begun tracking them
because of their "additional mutations that need to be further studied to
understand their impact on immune escape potential".
Viruses mutate all the time but only
some mutations affect their ability to spread or evade prior immunity from
vaccination or infection, or the severity of disease they cause.
For instance, BA.2 now represents nearly
94% of all sequenced cases and is more transmissible than its siblings, but the
evidence so far suggests it is no more likely to cause severe disease.
Only a few dozen cases of BA.4 and BA.5
have been reported to the global GISAID database, according to WHO.
The UK's Health Security Agency said
last week BA.4 had been found in South Africa, Denmark, Botswana, Scotland and
England from Jan. 10 to March 30.
All the BA.5 cases were in South Africa as
of last week, but on Monday Botswana's health ministry said it had identified
four cases of BA.4 and BA.5, all among people aged 30 to 50 who were fully
vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms.