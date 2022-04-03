The latest COVID misinformation star says he invented the vaccines

Malone, 62,
was sitting barefoot at his kitchen table, wearing a navy tie decorated with
dark red spikes of the coronavirus, in the middle of another busy day of appearances
on conservative television shows and podcasts. Just that week, he had appeared
on “Hannity,” a hit on Fox News that averages over 3 million viewers, and on
One America News. He joined “Candace,” an online talk show hosted by right-wing
media personality Candace Owens. And he was a guest on the podcasts “America
First With Sebastian Gorka” and “The Joe Pags Show.”
Malone spent
decades working in academic centres and with startups seeking to bring new
medical treatments to market and to combat the Zika and Ebola outbreaks. But in
recent months, as the coronavirus pandemic has persisted, he has taken up an
entirely different role: spreading misinformation about the virus and vaccines
on conservative programs.
In many of
his appearances, Malone questions the severity of the coronavirus, which has
now killed nearly 1 million people in the United States, and the safety of the
coronavirus vaccines, which have been widely found to be safe and effective at
preventing serious illness and death. His statements in late December on “The
Joe Rogan Experience,” one of the most popular podcasts in the country, with 11
million listeners per episode on average, were at the center of the uproar over
Rogan’s role in spreading bad information about the virus.
Malone also
routinely sells himself on the shows as the inventor of mRNA vaccines, the
technology used by Pfizer and Moderna for their COVID-19 shots, and says he
doesn’t get the credit he deserves for their development. While he was involved
in some early research into the technology, his role in its creation was
minimal at best, say half a dozen COVID experts and researchers, including
three who worked closely with Malone.
In spreading
these exaggerations and unfounded claims, Malone joins medical professionals and
scientists, like Dr. Joseph Mercola and Dr. Judy Mikovits, whose profiles have
grown during the pandemic as they spread misinformation about mask-wearing and
convoluted conspiracy theories about virus experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci.
But unlike
many of them, Malone is quite new to the right-wing media world, first
appearing regularly on podcasts in June. Even two years into the pandemic, new
misinformation stars are being minted. And in today’s media echo chamber —
powered by social media algorithms and a tightknit network of politicians and
influencers promoting debunked claims — they can quickly catapult to stardom.
In addition
to his regular appearances on conservative shows, Malone has more than 134,000
subscribers to his Substack newsletter. About 8,000 pay the $5 monthly cost, he
said, which would amount to at least $31,200 in monthly revenue. And mentions
of him on social media, on cable television, and in print and online news
outlets have soared — to more than 300,000 so far this year, according to
Zignal, a media research firm.
The
coronavirus pandemic has “given rise to a class of influencers who build
conspiracy theories and recruit as many people into them as possible,” said
Emerson T. Brooking, a resident senior fellow for the Atlantic Council who
studies digital platforms. “These influencers usually have a special claim to
expertise and a veneer of credibility.
“And almost
without exception, these influencers feel that they have been wronged by
mainstream society in some way,” Brooking added.
Malone
earned a medical degree from Northwestern University in 1991, and for the next
decade taught pathology at the University of California, Davis, and the
University of Maryland. He then turned to biotech startups and consulting. His
resume says he was “instrumental” in securing early-stage approval for research
on the Ebola vaccine by pharmaceutical company Merck in the mid-2010s. He also
worked on repurposing drugs to treat Zika.
In extended
interviews at his home over two days, Malone said he was repeatedly not
recognized for his contributions over the course of his career, his voice low
and grave as he recounted perceived slights by the institutions he had worked
for. His wife, Dr. Jill Glasspool Malone, paced the room and pulled up articles
on her laptop that she said supported his complaints.
The example
he points to more frequently is from his time at the Salk Institute for
Biological Studies in San Diego. While there, he performed experiments that
showed how human cells could absorb an mRNA cocktail and produce proteins from
it. Those experiments, he says, make him the inventor of mRNA vaccine
technology.
“I was
there,” Malone said. “I wrote all the invention.”
What the
mainstream media did instead, he said, was give credit for the mRNA vaccines to
scientists Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman, because there “is a concerted
campaign to get them the Nobel Prize” by both Pfizer BioNTech, where Kariko is
a senior vice president, and the University of Pennsylvania, where Weissman
leads a laboratory researching vaccines and infectious diseases.
But at the
time he was conducting those experiments, it was not known how to protect the
fragile RNA from the immune system’s attack, scientists say. Former colleagues
said they had watched in astonishment as Malone began posting on social media
about why he deserved to win the Nobel Prize.
The idea
that he is the inventor of mRNA vaccines is “a totally false claim,” said Dr
Gyula Acsadi, a pediatrician in Connecticut who along with Malone and five
others wrote a widely cited paper in 1990 showing that injecting RNA into
muscle could produce proteins. (The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines work by
injecting RNA into arm muscles that produce copies of the “spike protein” found
on the outside of the coronavirus. The human immune system identifies that
protein, attacks it and then remembers how to defeat it.)
But Malone
was not the lead author on the paper and, according to Acsadi, did not make a
significant contribution to the research. While the paper stated that the
technology could “provide alternative approaches to vaccine development,”
Acsadi said none of the other authors would claim that they invented the
vaccine.
“Some of his
work was important,” said Dr. Alastair McAlpine, a pediatric infectious disease
doctor based in Vancouver, British Columbia, “but that’s a long way away from
claiming to have invented the technology that underpins the vaccines as we use
them today.”
The vaccines
“are the result of hundreds of scientists all over the world, all combining to
come together to form this vaccine,” McAlpine said. “It was not one individual
or the pioneering work of an individual person.”
A
spokeswoman for Penn Medicine said, “We have been excited to witness the
deployment of the vaccines in the global fight against the virus and the
well-deserved global recognition for Drs Kariko and Weissman’s decades of
visionary basic science research.”
Malone
pushes back against the criticism directed at him by scientists, researchers
and journalists, and dismisses the dozens of fact-checks disputing his
statements as “attacks.”
He also
continues to repeat his claims, with the help of his wife, who is trained in
biotechnology and public policy. She writes, he said, more than half of the
articles posted onto his Substack newsletter — which is awash in conspiracy
theories about the COVID-19 vaccines. Recent articles include “The illusion of
evidence-based medicine” and “How does it feel to be vindicated?”
Malone said
he did not align himself with any particular political party. But in recent
months, he and his wife have made numerous stops at popular conservative
conferences, like Hereticon, the Peter Thiel-backed conference in Miami for
Silicon Valley’s self-proclaimed contrarians, and the “Defeat the Mandates”
march in Washington.
Malone says
much of the pushback he receives is because anything that questions the
guidance from organizations like the World Health Organization and the Centers
for Disease Control and Prevention is automatically labeled misinformation by
the medical establishment, as well as the technology platforms.
Many
well-meaning public figures and donors committed themselves to the wrong ideas,
just to be able to tell themselves that they are indeed playing a role helping
to solve the crisis, he said.
“It is
really easy to get caught up in it, and obsess, and lose perspective — and kind
of lose yourself,” Malone said of them.
Many
scientists and researchers say there is good-faith disagreement about how to
translate fast-moving science into policy, and acknowledge that health agencies
have adjusted guidelines over time, as new information is collected.
Dr. Angela
Rasmussen, a virus expert at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization at
the University of Saskatchewan, said such guidance was “only as reliable as the
evidence behind it, and thus it should change when new evidence is obtained.”
But they say
Malone has twisted legitimate policy debates to use them as cover for
continuing to spread misinformation and to advance claims about the pandemic
that are demonstrably incorrect.
Months ago,
he was promoting the drugs hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin for treatment of
COVID-19, despite several studies and scientific trials showing a lack of
evidence that the drugs improved the conditions of COVID patients. Malone said
that early on in the pandemic, he believed that what he could contribute was
bringing repurposed drugs to market.
“All the big
boys came in for the vaccines,” Malone said. “We weren’t needed for that.”
The Food and
Drug Administration continues to caution against the use of hydroxychloroquine
“due to risk of heart rhythm problems,” and a large study published in March
found that ivermectin does not reduce the risk of COVID hospitalization. The
FDA has also said taking large doses of the drug is dangerous.
“Robert
Malone is exploiting the fact that data-driven course correction is inherent to
the scientific process to peddle disinformation,” Rasmussen said. “It’s extraordinarily
dishonest and morally bankrupt.”
