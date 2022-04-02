Monthly COVID cases, deaths decline sharply in Bangladesh

COVID-19 cases decreased by 94 percent from 144,744 in February to 8,000 in March, according to data published by the Directorate General of Health Services.

Deaths from the disease decreased by 87 percent from 643 to 85 in this period.

In March, the labs across Bangladesh conducted coronavirus tests on 422,668 samples, a 54.19 percent fall from 922,657 in February.

With the dominance of highly infectious but less severe omicron variant, COVID-19 cases started surging in Bangladesh by the end of December 2021. Daily cases crossed 16,000 at one stage. The case positivity rate reached record 33.37 percent on Jan 28.

The pandemic began easing in the first week of February.



In the 24 hours to 8am on Friday, Bangladesh recorded 81 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally of infections to 1,951,658.

The government recorded no fatalities in the 24-hour count and the death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,122.

As many as 7,413 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.09 percent.

