Bangladesh records 72 new COVID cases in a day, 2 deaths

The government recorded two deaths in the 24-hour count, taking the total toll from the disease to 29,122, according to the latest data released on Wednesday.

As many as 8,073 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.89 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases, with 61 infections.

Another 876 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,880,420.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 96.36 percent and the mortality rate at 1.49 percent.

Globally, over 485.27 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 6.13 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.