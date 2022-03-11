New vaccine findings pose tough questions for parents of young children

In early February, federal regulators announced they
would evaluate Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine for the youngest children
— only to scrap that plan 10 days later, citing doubts about the vaccine’s effectiveness
in that age group.
Soon after, scientists reported that the vaccine was
only weakly protective against infection with the omicron variant among
children ages 5-11 and that it appeared to offer little defence against
moderate COVID-19 illness among adolescents ages 12-17.
On Monday, citing these data, Florida’s surgeon
general declared that healthy children need not be immunised, advice that Jen
Psaki, the White House press secretary, called “deeply disturbing.”
Through it all, experts have continued to endorse
vaccines, noting that although the omicron variant may be able to penetrate
immune defences and infect people, the vaccines still prevent severe illness
and death — and may do so for years.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found
that record numbers of children younger than 5 had been hospitalized during the
omicron surge, underscoring the need for vaccines for those children. But the
agency has since said that 90% of Americans can safely stop wearing masks in
public indoor spaces, even in schools with young children.
Who could blame parents for feeling bewildered?
“The part that’s confusing is like there’s no longer
any clear, right answer,” said Anne Gonzalez, a 41-year-old mother of two who
manages volunteers for a large religious nonprofit in St Louis. “I’ve come to
the point that all I can do is what I think is right for my family.”
Fortunately, the coming weeks should bring some
clarity. Both Pfizer and Moderna plan to report results from trials of their
vaccines in young children. The results, if positive, should lead to a new
round of regulatory review, perhaps as early as April, that may well allow
vaccinations for tens of millions of youngsters.
But those findings will arrive as the omicron variant
fades in the United States, complicating parental decisions about whether to
vaccinate children.
Fewer than 1 in 4 children ages 5-11 are now fully
vaccinated. More than half of adolescents ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated, but
only about 12% have received a booster dose. Those percentages are even lower
in rural areas of the United States.
Children are less likely to experience illness, so the
balance of risk and benefit was never the same as for adults. And by now, as
much as 95% of the country has some degree of protection from the virus because
of vaccines or prior infection, according to recent data from the CDC.
Experts worry that the most recent findings have made
it even more challenging to persuade some parents to immunise their children.
“We should be disappointed with the data — we wish it
could be better,” said Luciana Borio, a former acting chief scientist at the
Food and Drug Administration. “But in the near term, it’s important for parents
to still vaccinate children.”
The country may still see a surge in the fall or
winter, and the best protection for children will be to have had at least two
shots before then, she said.
The vaccines are continuing to prevent severe disease
and death, even with the omicron variant. That trend is particularly clear at
hospitals, said Dr James Campbell, a physician at the University of Maryland
School of Medicine and a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics committee
on infectious diseases.
Among his pediatric patients who were sick enough to
need a mechanical ventilator or die, “every single one of them was
unvaccinated,” Campbell said.
A DOSING CONUNDRUM
The recent studies suggest that the problem is not so
much the vaccine as the dose.
In the trials in adults in 2020, vaccine manufacturers
made best guesses at the right dose and opted for short intervals between the
shots to protect people as quickly as possible during the initial surge.
The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines proved to be
safe and powerfully protective in clinical trials and were speedily authorized
for use. But the trials in children were complicated by the arrival of the
delta and omicron variants, and the vaccine appeared to be less protective in
children ages 2-4.
At the moment, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only
one authorized for children. (The vaccines made by Moderna and Johnson &
Johnson are authorized only for adults.)
In the Pfizer trials, adolescents ages 12-17 were
given 30 micrograms, the same dose given to adults. But children ages 5-11
received 10 micrograms, and those 6 months to 5 years old received just 3
micrograms.
These doses may have been too low to rouse an adequate
and lasting response. But federal officials who have seen the data told The New
York Times that higher doses produced too many fevers in children.
What to do when you can’t administer a dose high
enough to shield children against the omicron variant because of side effects?
That’s the problem that scientists and federal officials are now wrestling
with.
Pfizer and BioNTech are now testing a third dose in
children younger than 12 to determine whether it can deliver the level of
protection that two doses could not. The FDA is still evaluating the Moderna
vaccine for use in children ages 6-11. Last week, the agency rejected an application
for authorisation of the Indian-made vaccine Covaxin for children.
There are other COVID-19 vaccines, such as those made
by Novavax and Sanofi, that may turn out to work well in children. Federal
health officials should consider all of these options and test whether a
different dose or a longer interval between doses would improve the immune
response, experts said.
“It seems to me that vaccines for children are taking
longer than they should, given the importance of protecting that population,”
Borio said. “The sooner we reenergize our search for safe and effective
vaccines for children, the better off we’ll be.”
MASKS IN SCHOOLS
The disappointing findings, along with the receding
omicron surge, have greatly complicated policy decisions for local health
officials.
Countering Florida’s recommendations, Louisiana and
California will require schoolchildren to be immunised by fall, and the
District of Columbia had set a deadline of March 1 for students ages 12 and
older to be fully vaccinated.
Other states may adopt similar policies but are likely
to do so only if the FDA grants the vaccine full approval for use in
schoolchildren, said Hemi Tewarson, executive director at the National Academy
for State Health Policy, a nonpartisan organisation.
“For a lot of them, that’s going to be key for
requiring vaccines as a mandate,” she said.
A school vaccine mandate would ease the fears of many
families with children who have medical vulnerabilities.
Nearly every member of Heather Keever’s family,
including her son, Wesley, 14, has heart disease, high blood pressure and
kidney disease. But because they are not technically immunocompromised, they
have not qualified for accommodations at work or at school, said Keever, 42, a
consultant in suburban Chicago.
“They forget that there’s some of us who just
literally can’t take the mask off,” at least until the rates fall much further,
she said. “I felt like I didn’t matter and I wasn’t important and I was
arguably disposable. And I still do.”
Some scientists, too, have said they would continue to
wear masks until the numbers dip because of the risk of infection.
Because the youngest children have not yet been vaccinated,
“I’d be very hesitant to ask a child below 5 to remove masks indoors,” said
Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale University who studies long COVID, the
cluster of symptoms that can persist long after the acute infection is
resolved.
Given the muddled results on the effectiveness of
vaccines and the mixed messages on the benefits of masks, families are weighing
risks on their own — and coming to very different conclusions.
Jennifer Steinberg, a management consultant in
Wilmington, Delaware, has two daughters who split their time with her and their
immunocompromised father.
“Yes, great, it protects against severe illness,”
Steinberg said of the vaccine. “But if your kids are still going to get
infected, this is a huge disruption to family lives. I’m probably going to stay
masked for the foreseeable future.”
Katie Sunderland of Arlington, Virginia, has long been
ready to give up masks. If her children, ages 7 and 5, do become infected,
“that’s a trade-off I’m OK with if they are able to unmask and see faces,” she
said.
“I’m not convinced that wearing a mask would
significantly reduce the risk of getting COVID anyway — especially not the type
of masks I see most kids wearing,” said Sunderland, 37. “It doesn’t make sense
to me to impede my kids’ development for that very, very, very low risk.”
But many other parents are still unsure of what to do.
Gonzalez has a niece and nephew who have congenital heart defects and problems
with lung capacity, and she will continue to wear masks to protect them, she
said.
But if her son’s school drops the mask requirement,
“we don’t know what we’re going do yet.”
© 2022 The New York Times Company