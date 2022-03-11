China daily local COVID infections exceed 1,000 as symptomless cases spike

The size of the latest outbreak is much
smaller than many others outside mainland China, but the increase in the number
of cases could add pressure to China's "dynamic-clearance" ambition
to curb each transmission as quickly as possible.
China detected 703 domestically transmitted
asymptomatic infections for Thursday, according to data from the health
authority on Friday, up from 435 a day earlier.
That marks a sharp increase from a daily
average of about 10 such cases in the first two months this year, calculations
showed.
Another 397 local symptomatic cases, which
China classifies separately from symptomless infections, were reported for March.
10, the National Health Commission said.
"Infections in vaccinated individuals are
more likely to be asymptomatic than infections in unvaccinated individuals, and
vaccine coverage is now very high in China," said Ben Cowling, an
epidemiology professor at the University of Hong Kong.
Around 87% of China's 1.4 billion population
have received complete doses for primary vaccination as of late February, and
around 40% of the population has received a booster shot.
The city of Qingdao reported over 300 local
infections, more than any other among the dozens of cities that reported local
cases for Thursday.
There were no new deaths, leaving the death
toll unchanged at 4,636.
As of March 10, mainland China had reported
112,940 cases with confirmed symptoms, including both local ones and those
arriving from abroad.