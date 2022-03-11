Asia's COVID deaths surpass 1 million: Reuters tally

The death toll in Asia, home to more
than half the world's population, reached 1,000,045, contributing 16% of global
deaths related to COVID-19, the tally showed.
New cases remain at record or
near-record levels in Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam,
but have fallen sharply from their peaks in India, Indonesia and the
Philippines.
Even mainland China, which has adopted a
"dynamic zero" strategy of strict measures to curb infections, has
been severely tested by fast-spreading omicron.
Deaths have soared to records in the
East Asian countries of Japan and South Korea and the financial hub of Hong
Kong.
COVID-19 deaths in Hong Kong have risen
to an average of more than 200 a day in the last week, up from one or two
earlier, as the outbreak tears through hundreds of nursing homes, hitting many
of the city's unvaccinated elderly.
South Korea's daily average is 186
deaths, three times the level of its 2021 surge.
Bucking the trend, the world's
second-most populous nation of India, which accounts for almost 52% of Asia's
total COVID-19 deaths, reported a sharp fall in both infections and deaths over
the past month.
India reported fewer than 5,000 cases
and 200 deaths a day during the last four days versus its peak this year in
January of more than 300,000 cases and 1,000 deaths each day, official figures
show.
China, Singapore and South Korea have
vaccinated more than 85% of their populations with two doses, but less than 40%
of the population in Myanmar, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan is fully vaccinated, a
Reuters analysis of Our World in Data showed.
In the wider Asian region, roughly 65%
of the population have received two vaccine doses.
Hong Kong, weighing mass testing for its
7.4 million people, has ordered its toughest curbs with bans on public
gatherings of more than two people, the closure of most venues, and a halt to
flights from nations such as Britain and the United States.
In China, new infections have been
steadily rising.
The mainland reported on Friday more
than 1,000 new local infections, the highest daily count since Beijing contained
its first national outbreak in early 2020, driven by a jump in asymptomatic
infections. It has not reported a single death since January last year.
It is still too early for the world's
most populous country to consider easing its stringent curbs, as omicron is
still capable of causing many deaths, said Liang Wannian, head of an expert
group on COVID-19 prevention.