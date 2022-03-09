Bangladesh reports one COVID death, second time since early Jan

The government also registered 323 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, the lowest in a day since Dec 26, as the caseload rose to 1,948,148, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday.

As many as 16,370 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.97 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases, with 238 infections.

Another 2,824 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,852,770.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 95.09 percent and the mortality rate at 1.49 percent.

Globally, over 449.81 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 6.01 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.