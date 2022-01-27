Omicron subvariant appears more contagious, but not more severe, Denmark says

"There
is no evidence that the BA.2 variant causes more disease, but it must be more
contagious," Heunicke told a news conference.
The BA.1 lineage
currently accounts for 98 percent of all cases globally but in Denmark has been
pushed aside by BA.2, which became the dominant strain in the second week of
January.
The UK
Health Security Agency has designated BA.2 a variant under investigation,
saying it could have a growth advantage.
Preliminary
calculations suggest BA.2 could be 1.5 times more infectious than BA.1,
Denmark's top infectious disease authority, Statens Serum Institut (SSI), said
in a note on Wednesday.
However, an
initial analysis by the institute showed no difference in the risk of
hospitalisation for BA.2 compared to BA.1.
"There
is some indication that it is more contagious, especially for the unvaccinated,
but that it can also infect people who have been vaccinated to a greater
extent," SSI's technical director Tyra Grove Krause said at the briefing.
This could
mean the peak of Denmark's epidemic will extend a bit further into February
than previously forecast, Krause said.
BA.2 cases
have also been registered in Britain, Sweden and Norway, but to a much lesser
extent than in Denmark.
Denmark on
Wednesday announced plans to scrap the last of its COVID-19 restrictions by Feb
1, the latest country in Europe to do so despite record high daily infection
numbers.